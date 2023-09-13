It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts that the family of Ruth Frances Bynkoski announces her passing at the age of ninety-five years. Mom was born April 15, 1929, an only child to Jack and Edith Drummond. Being an only child, she was adored, and was the light of their lives, as well as her grandparents’, who also lived with them. After her childhood, and teenage years spent in Dryden area, Mom achieved her Teaching Certificate. She enthusiastically accepted a position in Rainy River, teaching in a one-room school house, Grades One through Eight. The love she had for her students, and they had for her, was reciprocal. Upon her arrival to Rainy River, the Bill Marmus family opened their home, and their hearts to her. They became her surrogate family, and she celebrated their kindness until the day she passed.

In August of 1950, she married a handsome, kind, perfect gentleman, our dad, Gene Bynkoski. Together, they raised their three children. Later, Mom studied Library Science through Lakehead University in Thunder Bay. She proudly served as the head librarian for over twenty five years. Apart from family, the Rainy River Public Library, was her keenest passion. She was a voracious reader, who loved her books, and read them by the hundreds.

Our mother was an exemplar of a life well-lived. She was a warrior of the spirit; and passed away peacefully, certain, and unafraid. She was indomitable and fierce in her commitment to this life. She also never wavered in her pursuit of fun, being funny, as well as fun-loving. She loved dancing, celebrations, swimming, family time at the lake, and countless vacations in the sun, with our dad. After dad’s passing (they enjoyed almost sixty years together), she was resolved to manage on her own. She was proud of her independence, and never surrendered to despair. Her strength and perseverance during that time was admirable.

Mom enjoyed housekeeping, and her home was immaculate right up to her passing.

She was renowned for her baking; much of which she generously donated back to the community. She was a mentor of youth, as a teacher and a librarian. Young people were drawn to her, and she maintained a life long relationship with many of them until the end.

Left to mourn are her children Gary (Colleen) Bynkoski, Susan (Lance) Whalen; daughter-in-law Jennifer Bynkoski; grandchildren Erin (Greg Haglin) Bynkoski, Andrew Bynkoski, Stacey Bynkoski, Geoffrey (Karlynne) Bynkoski, Justin Whalen, Natalie (Eric) Veldhuisen; as well as eight great-grandchildren; and her loving nieces.

She was predeceased by her husband Eugene Bynkoski; son Glen Bynkoski; infant grandson Paul Whalen; and sister-in-law Jessie Martinson.

We commend her to the loving arms of Christ, where death has no dominion, where suffering has no place, and where shadows fear to fall. Through the sanctity of love and grace, we sadly say goodbye to our beautiful Mother.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home. Funeral services to be held on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 11:00 a.m at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Rainy River.