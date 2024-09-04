RUBY LIDA LARSON (nee KLAUS)

February 4, 1940 – August 24, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our dear mother on August 24, 2024, at the Riverview Health Centre. She was born in Blue Township, Ontario, to the late Adolf and Mary Klaus. Ruby will be remembered for her sense of humour, kindness and her willingness to help anyone with anything, many times dropping everything to sacrifice her own free time or plans. Through the years she enjoyed The Womens’ Institute, fishing, Red Hatters, puzzling, knitting, crocheting, playing cards, floor curling, bocce ball, shuffle bowl and her most recent activity of axe throwing.

She and her husband Alfred were married in 1957. They farmed for many years in the rural Rainy River, Ontario area and upon selling the farm they moved into the town of Rainy River where they also purchased a cabin cruiser and spent endless hours fishing and boating on Lake Of The Woods. Mom also worked for a few years at the Rainy River Hospital until also joining Dad in permanent retirement. They then moved to a cottage on the Lee River in Manitoba to be closer to their kids and grandkids and wintered in Orlando, Florida. After Dad’s passing Mom stayed between the cottage and the town of Lac du Bonnet and eventually moved to Winnipeg where the last few years she lived at Concordia Village. She loved the “Village” and lived a happy, active and spiritual life there until her sudden illness.

Predeceased by her husband Alfred, she leaves to cherish her memory her three daughters Marlene Rama (Dino), Marjorie Kolson (Jim) and Beverly Larson (Gary) along with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by many other family members including many close siblings, in-laws and nieces and nephews.

The family invites you to join them for a Memorial Service at the Concordia Village, 1125 Molson Street, Winnipeg, Man., on Thursday, September 12, 2024, at 11:00 a.m.