It is with profound sadness that the Elias family announces the loss of Roy Edward Elias on April 25, 2024, at home.
Roy was born December 26, 1960, to Esther and Archie Elias. He was dearly loved and survived by his boys Derek, Shawn and David; his siblings Mary Evans, Bernice Gaune, Jean Elias, Alma Stratton, Jim Elias, Susan McFayden, Mark Elias, and Mike Elias; and countless nieces and nephews.
Roy was born and raised in North Branch, Ont., and lived there all of his life. He grew up and worked on the family farm. On the farm he learned the importance of hard work and spent 40+ years building highways across Northwestern Ontario. He enjoyed hunting and ice fishing and spending time with his very large family on weekends at The Farm.
Roy always had coffee on and everyone was welcome, whether you were a relation, a neighbour or a stranger come friend. He was always there to lend a hand to anyone who needed it. He lived a life of selflessness, kindness and friendship. Roy leaves a legacy of generosity that will continue on for generations to come.
He was predeceased by his father Archie; his mother Esther; his brother John and infant sister Margaret; brother-in-law Orville Evans; and sisters-in-law Monica Stromness and Connie Elias.
Funeral service will take place on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at the Northridge Funeral Home in Emo, Ont., with Pastor Ken Johnson officiating. A luncheon will follow.
Interment will be in Pine Ridge Cemetery, North Branch, Ont. Pallbearers are Jim Elias, Mark Elias, Mike Elias, Tony Elias, Brent Elias, Shawn Leahey, Kelly Wilson and Brian Gerula.
If desired memorial donations can be made in Roy’s memory to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 99, c/o Northridge Funeral Home, Box 89, Emo, Ont., POW 1E0.