It is with profound sadness that the Elias family announces the loss of Roy Edward Elias on April 25, 2024, at home.

Roy was born December 26, 1960, to Esther and Archie Elias. He was dearly loved and survived by his boys Derek, Shawn and David; his siblings Mary Evans, Bernice Gaune, Jean Elias, Alma Stratton, Jim Elias, Susan McFayden, Mark Elias, and Mike Elias; and countless nieces and nephews.

Roy was born and raised in North Branch, Ont., and lived there all of his life. He grew up and worked on the family farm. On the farm he learned the importance of hard work and spent 40+ years building highways across Northwestern Ontario. He enjoyed hunting and ice fishing and spending time with his very large family on weekends at The Farm.