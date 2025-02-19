Ross Allison McTaggart, age 91, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at Gateway Haven Long Term Care Home, Wiarton, Ont. Ross was born in Fort Frances, Ont., son of the late Roy and Elsie McTaggart (McMillan). Predeceased by wife Mary Margaret McTaggart (Short) July 30, 2016. Mary was born in Alloa, Scotland. Truly the love of his live whose loss he never overcame; proud father of sons Ian and wife Jo-Ann, Glenn and wife Kim, Andrew and wife Celia; he will be missed by his wonderful grandchildren Allison, Gillian, and Cameron; survived by brother Jack; brother-in- law William T. Short and sister-in-law Terry Wood (Short); Uncle Ross will be fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by brothers Gordon and Hugh; and by brother-in-law Hugh Short

Ross started out on his own as a clerk in the lumber camps of the Rainy River district and soon found his way to Ontario Hydro where he had a 30-year long career at a job he really enjoyed. Although they lived and worked in many towns across the province, they returned to their much-loved Stratford for their retirement where they enjoyed all it has to offer, especially the Theatre and the parks. Ross was an enthusiastic hiker and was an active member of the Avon Trail Club and proud of his end-to-end hike of the Bruce Trail and many others. He loved skiing, was a curler and even fenced. Ross and Mary volunteered at the Stratford Hospital and the Red Cross and so many more organizations in the community.

Although he suffered from dementia, the sparkle in his eyes that won Mary’s heart continued to shine, winning the hearts of many more through to the end.

Visitation for friends and family will take place at the W.G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron Street, Stratford, on Thursday, February 20, 2025, from 12 until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow. Interment at Avondale Cemetery. Memorial donations in Ross’s memory may be made to Doctors Without Borders.

www.wgyoungfuneralhome.com.



