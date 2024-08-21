With great sadness the family announces the passing of Roseanne Cupp, 52, of Portland, Oregon, on August 2, 2024.

Roseanne was born August 28th, 1971 to parents Nancy Cupp and Harry Boshkaykin. She spent her early years in Seine River First Nation, later moving to International Falls, Duluth, and Minneapolis, Minn., and ultimately to the State of Oregon where she remained until her passing. Roseanne loved crafting; especially beading, travelling, camping and she valued her traditional ways.