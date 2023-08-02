Rose Bird (Florence Irene), or better known as Rosie Jo, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
Rosie Jo lived a full life along side the love of her life, Dick Bird. Together they shared 69 years, one month and 17 days. Rosie’s love for her family, extended family, friends far and wide, was evident in how she worked so hard at staying connected and making everyone feel welcome whether at her and Dick’s home at Couchiching First Nation or at the cabin at Standing Stone Point on Rainy Lake.
Rosie loved planning events, gathering loved ones together whether at a family reunion or a party at the East End Hall. She had visiting down to an art, her days would begin with “well I think I’ll go visit with Wilma, I haven’t seen her in awhile” and off she would go in her little Honda with the plate that read ‘Rosie Jo.”
She was raised in the East End of Fort Frances and on the North Arm of Rainy Lake at French Point. She was very proud of her Calder background and their history in the community of Fort Frances and surrounding area.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years Dick Bird; children Peggy Loyie (Buddy), Rick Bird, Dan Bird (Debbie), Donna Brunn (Dennis), Bob Bird (Shirley); she is also survived by grandchildren Bobbie-Dawn, Becky, Shane, Jordan, Amber, Richard, Rochelle, Jake, Jol, Nina, Seth, Emily, Shannon; great-grandchildren Shailyn, Parker, Carson, Evan, Connor, Arin, Hayden, Eva, Brenner, Bryden, Lakelyn, Cohen, Asha, Sadie; children of Rory, Richard and Amber Bird. Rosie was also a great-great-grandmother to four. She is also survived by her sister Lila Schaaf and sister-in-law Betty McLeod and many nieces and nephews. Rose was so proud of her grandkids, and when the call came to parent Shailyn, it happened without a thought, she and Dick were fully invested. For all the grandkids they never missed a concert, a play, a first communion, a confirmation or a sporting event. She loved to attend hockey tournaments.
Rosie Jo is predeceased by her parents Billy and Marguarite Woods, Ed and Agnes McLeod; her son Billy Bird; grandchildren Rainy Loyie and Rory Bird; siblings Dolly Johnson, Beatrice Magel, Gandy Woods, Chaw Woods, Willie Woods, Eugene Woods; brothers and sisters-in-law Ed McLeod, Ernie and Judy Bird, Marion McLeod and Bernard Bird; many cousins and many extended family members. Rose’s family is at peace knowing that she is reunited with all those she loved.
Funeral service was held Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish on Couchiching First Nation. A luncheon followed.
