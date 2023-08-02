Rose Bird (Florence Irene), or better known as Rosie Jo, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

Rosie Jo lived a full life along side the love of her life, Dick Bird. Together they shared 69 years, one month and 17 days. Rosie’s love for her family, extended family, friends far and wide, was evident in how she worked so hard at staying connected and making everyone feel welcome whether at her and Dick’s home at Couchiching First Nation or at the cabin at Standing Stone Point on Rainy Lake.

Rosie loved planning events, gathering loved ones together whether at a family reunion or a party at the East End Hall. She had visiting down to an art, her days would begin with “well I think I’ll go visit with Wilma, I haven’t seen her in awhile” and off she would go in her little Honda with the plate that read ‘Rosie Jo.”