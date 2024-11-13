It is with great sorrow that the family of Rosanna Marie DeGagne (Caul/Tweedie) announce her passing on Monday, November 4, 2024, with much of her family by her side at La Verendrye Hospital in Fort Frances, Ont. She was born on January 3, 1937, and lived her entire life in the Rainy River District. Rosanna was well-known in the area for many things including her work as a legal secretary, singing in the choir at St. Mary’s Church and the Christmas Cantatas, cooking many Legion dinners as a member of Branch 29, and of course her famous meat pies!

Her family knew her for much more than her community work. She was an incredible matriarch, always making sure that everyone was taken care of, especially when it came to food. You couldn’t stop in for a simple coffee without a huge spread being served on the table. The smell of her soups was always in the air, canned garden goods set out with crackers and cheese and they were always served with a mixture of her wholesome (and sometimes dirty) jokes! Rosanna dedicated her life to her seven children, three step-children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always looked around at family gatherings smiling and saying “Look at this beautiful mess I’ve made!” And that she did. She made many things with her hands, sewing gorgeous quilts and clothing, knitting, crocheting, and gardening all while singing the most beautiful hymns. She knew many songs in English and French and had an amazing soprano voice.

She was predeceased by her husbands Edward Mervyn Caul and Earl Tweedie; her son Bradley Caul; granddaughter Elizabeth Marie Caul; parents Rose Anna and Alcide DeGagne; siblings Adelard, Thomas, Charles, Florence, Evelene, Guy, Ambroise, and Marie Louise; as well as numerous in-laws.

She is survived by her siblings Jeanne Kaun and Alcide DeGagne (Angel); children Lorne (Bonnie), Martin, Michael, Ross (Virginia), Leslie (Erin), and Lissa; step-children Rob, Mark and Leslie; grandchildren and great-grandchildren Cheyenne and Russ (Maximus, Leo, Finn), Steven (Kinnleigh, Conor), Cody and Krisanne, Jeremy and Jaime (Brooks, Monroe), Jessica and Catherine, Nathan and Amanda (Aliya, Dominic, Gabriella, Isabella), Chantal, Braeden and Riley (Sage), Kristina and Jason (Harper, Summer), Cassondra and Nathan (Briar, Maisyn), Alyssa and Nathan (Mya, Troy), Dawson and Sydney (Colby), Colton, Jeffrey and Megan, Reece (Paisley, Huntley), Ashley and Ryan (Ryder, Dax), and Ryan; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She will be greatly missed by everyone that knew her.

Her service will be held on Thursday, November 21, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, with an interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery. A luncheon will then be served at the Fort Frances Legion Hall.

Donations in memoriam may be made to the Legion Ladies Auxiliary Branch #29, 250 Church St, Fort Frances, or to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.