RONALD PAUL MORAND

It is with great sorrow that the family of Ronald Paul Joseph Morand, 79, of Rainy River, Ontario, announce that he passed away on October 25, 2023, after a sudden medical event. Ron was born in Marchand, Manitoba, to Ada and George Morand on April 14, 1944. The family moved to Rainy River when Ron was very young, and it is here he grew up, getting into mischief with his friends and siblings. One such incident included trying to push start a Studebaker that did not go as planned. He moved to Dryden, Ontario, for work and then Ear Falls, Ontario, where he raised his family.

Ron had a warm personality, a great sense of humour and the special gift of quickly befriending anyone he met. All who met him were soon charmed by him. He will be sorely missed and forever remembered.

Ron was an avid outdoorsman his entire life. A good portion of his work was outdoors as a Forester for the Ministry of Natural Resources and in his role at the Griffith Mine. He spent many years, camping, hunting, fishing and enjoying summers at his camp on Wenasaga Lake with his family. He was a Lieutenant in the Sea Cadets, which allowed him to spend more time with his sons. After retirement, he enjoyed travelling, pulling his RV, and visiting parts of Canada and the US.

He is survived by his loving partner of seven years Donna Noga; his sons Christopher, Gregory and Michael Morand; six grandchildren, Christopher, Jack, Garrison, Ronnie, Analiese and Kailey; his brother Archie Morand; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Ron was predeceased by his parents; his wife Judy Morand; brothers Arthur, Joe, Albert, Walter and George; and sisters Elsie and Margaret. All held him in the highest regard and loved him dearly.

A celebration of life service will be held in his honour, on April 14, 2024, at the Rainy River Legion, time to be determined.

Condolences may be made through www.nwfainc.com.