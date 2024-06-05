RONALD MILLER

Mr. Ronald Kenneth Miller, age 77 years, passed away peacefully with family by his side, in St. Joseph’s Hospice on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, after a short battle with cancer. Ronald was born on February 3, 1947, at York Hospital in Toronto to Stella and Jack Miller. As a young adult, he went to Shiloh, Manitoba, and trained as a Master Gunner with Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry, attaining the rank of Corporal. During this time, he travelled to Europe and while in Amsterdam, Ronald got two tattoos. Ronald worked at CN Transcona shops as a Blacksmith and received his Provincial, Canadian and International papers.

He met Laurie Anderson and they were married in Winnipeg, Manitoba, in 1979. They remained in Manitoba for a few years, before returning to Sleeman, Ontario, where they lived on a small farm.

In 1988, after a diagnosis of Schizophrenia, Ronald spent a few years living in Fort Frances, before returning to Sleeman for his final years. The memories Ronald left with us will always be cherished. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Ronald is survived by his children Jessica Miller and Jacob Miller; grandchildren Darvin Heatwole, Cassandra Miller and Halie Lennix; siblings Margretta Steinborn, Paulette Fisk and Edna Viherjoki; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was predeceased by his parents Stella (nee Jaworski) and Jack Miller; siblings Archibald Jarvis, Robert Eastman and Alfred Eastman.

The family would like to thank the staff of Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre and St. Joseph’s Hospital for all of the care and compassion given to Ronald and our family.

A Celebration of Ronald’s Life will be held at a later date. Should friends so desire, donations made in his memory to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street, Thunder Bay.

