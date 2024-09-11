It is with deep sadness and much love that we announce the passing of Ronald Herman Lemmon, husband, father, grandfather, brother, comedian, and friend. Ron passed away on September 4, 2024, at the Regional Hospital in Thunder Bay, Ontario, after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Middle Musquodoboit on June 14, 1956. His memory will be cherished by his loving wife Susan Lemmon; children Juanita (Tony), Tessa, Allison, Finnick (Marco) and Eva; grandchildren Nicholas, Jasper, Aspen and Juniper; siblings Francis (Blanche), Kenny (Peggie), Marilyn (Ray), Kathy (Ceril), Pam (Steve), Susie (Anthony) and Royce.

Ron was predeceased by his parents Lawrence and Eva Lemmon; sons Doug (Janice), Ronald and Daniel; brothers Darrell, Rollie (Glenda) and Robert (Sharon).

If you knew Ron, you might remember his Newfie jokes he’d often tell, or the tales of his hunting and fishing adventures. He was always an outdoor guy, rarely wanting to be indoors unless his hockey was on, or there was some fresh baked goods and his favourite deer roast waiting for him at the table. Whether it was starting one of his new building projects outside, or sitting out by the campfire listening to good old country tunes, it was always fun to be alongside him.

He took pride in his hunting trips, often coming home with partridge, or on a lucky day, a nice big buck. Ron always knew the best fishing spots, and was able to win multiple tournaments while using his expertise. Whenever he went fishing, you knew he’d soon be on his way home to make his delicious fish fry.

Ron also enjoyed his board/card games, Poker, Yahtzee, and Settlers of Catan being some of his favourites. He was a family man, and loved all of his children and grandchildren deeply. His other half and wife of 21 years, Sue Lemmon, was his rock throughout it all. They often enjoyed going on road trips together down East, or finding nice spots to go camping in the Rainy River District. They often dreamed of owning a camper in their later years and travelling throughout Canada.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Ronald Lemmon at New Beginnings Fellowship in Fort Frances on September 21, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon will be held after the service in honour of Ronald Lemmon, and his big appetite for tasty food.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.