RONALD GEORGE IRVINE

The family of Ron Irvine is sad to announce his passing on May 16, 2023, at La Verendrye Hospital, Fort Frances.

He was born in the family home in Mather Township on Highway 71 on May 11, 1935, to Roy and Alva (Moulton) Irvine. He grew up on the home place and attended Mather Number 3 and 9 Schools.

At an early age he became a logger and a labourer. In 1956, he began working in the Brewery Retail Store in Fort Frances and was there for several years. Later on he worked for Rainycrest Home for the Aged, and after that went back to logging. Ron took a job with the Twp of Chapple and remained there until his retirement. He continued to work three days a week at the Chapple landfills for a number of years. On March 14, 1975, Ron married Carol Oster of Devlin and they moved to Mather Twp, later moving to Queen Street Manor.