ROGER LOUGHEED

It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Roger, our dear husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and good friend on November 14, 2023. Born December 13, 1949, to Alf and Pearl (Halverson) Lougheed, Roger spent his early years with his parents and sister Sharon at Clearwater before the family moved to Crow Lake in Nestor Falls. It was in Nestor Falls that Roger met Alice (Eluik), his wife of 51 years, and where they raised their three sons Bradley, Steve and Todd. Roger always worked hard to support the family, even though it often took him away from home for long periods. He spent most of his career operating heavy equipment; there wasn’t a piece of equipment that he couldn’t finesse. He missed working in recent years, and jumped at every opportunity to get in the seat of a machine, often lending a helping hand to friends and family. From 1981 to 2001, Roger worked in pipeline construction, making lifelong friends along the way and traveling all across the country and beyond, including three months in Saudi Arabia. He also enjoyed working with many local operators including Morris Judson, Dave Burt, Ames, LF Derouard, and Billy Lougheed. Roger and Alice also spent several years operating RDL Trucking alongside Brad.

From an early age Roger was an avid outdoorsman with a particular fondness for Crow Lake and the minnow rock on Cameron. He had a great knack for knowing just how to jig the line, for on many a fishing a trip he would quickly catch his limit while the rest of us watched and waited, and were often offered a cheeky, ‘Do you want to reel this one in?’ as he laughed that big laugh of his. He spent many years guiding, hunting, and fishing all throughout the area, and telling many a fish story along the way (and most of those are best saved for another day).

Always one to strike up a conversation and offer a joke, Roger made acquaintances easily with his quick wit and big smile, and forged many long-lasting friendships. A great storyteller, he could always be counted on to share entertaining tales of his many adventures (and maybe a misadventure or two).

He is lovingly remembered and forever missed by his wife Alice; sons Brad (Sandra Lockhart), Steve (Jennifer) and Todd (Tanis Fretter); grandchildren Travis, Cassy, Kaitlynn (Garret Cain), Caleb, and Jonathon. Roger was looking forward to, and we are incredibly sad that he is going to miss, the arrival of his first great-grandchild next spring.

Also left to mourn is his sister Sharon Deschamps and her husband Bernard; their children and grandchildren Mike (Angela) Deschamps, Kody, Kole; Shawna (Mike) Imrie, Kevin, Molly Dean, Alex; Monique (Lee) Yarish, Tanner, Emma Leigh, Emmett; and Shannon (Norm) Wells, Dylan, Brax; as well as his brother-in-law John (Judy) Eluik; sisters-in-law Mary Holland, Iris (Leo) Langlois, Bev Eluik, Marie Eluik, and Sonja Eluik; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He will also be greatly missed by his little Jack Russel, Duke.

Roger was predeceased by his parents Alf and Pearl Lougheed; in-laws Annie and Steve Eluik; brothers-in-law Billy Eluik, Paul Eluik, Mike Eluik, and Nick Eluik; and sisters-in-law Helen Rekrut and Lillian Lindholm.

A celebration of Roger’s life was held on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at Northridge Funeral Home followed by a luncheon at the Emo Legion. If family and friends desire, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or a charity of choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.