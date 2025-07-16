With profound sadness the family of Rodney Reinson announces his passing on May 6, 2025, at Grace Hospital in Winnipeg. Rod always had a positive attitude and a smile, he lived a full life on his terms and had a great time on his journey through his time on earth.

Rodney was predeceased by his wife and love of his life Debbie in 2010; father Robert in 1994; mother Julia in 2016; brother Wyatt in 2020; and brother-in-law Rene De Gagne in 2006.

Rodney is survived by sister Mona De Gagne; niece Regina; nephews Lucas (Lindy), Rhien (Debi) and families; sister Colleen (Barrie) Korf; nephew Darren (Katie Heaven); niece Tamara (Brian) Wright and families; brother Tyler (Lori Drennan); nephew Austin (Jessica) and family.