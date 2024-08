Word has been received of the passing of Rodney Arnold Rydoell on August 4, 2024, in Kamloops, B.C.

He leaves behind his sons Brad (Rachel) Rydoell and Doug Rydoell of Fort Frances, Ontario, and Edward Rydoell of Seine River First Nations; one granddaughter Faith Marie (Tristan Taylor); one grandson Charlie Rydoell; one great-grandson Bennett Lincoln Taylor.

Celebration of Life to be held at a later date in Kamloops, B.C.