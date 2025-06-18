It is with great sadness that the family of Robin Scott Grynol announce his sudden passing on June 7, 2025.

He was born on April 17, 1975, in Fort Frances, Ontario, to Ed and Nancy Grynol (Sanders).

He was predeceased by his father Ed; his grandparents Ed and Lenore Grynol and Francis and Anne Sanders.

He leaves behind his sons Connor, Corbin, Cayson, Khyler and Keegan; his brother Trevor (Alicia), Shyla and Cristian, Morgan and Teagan; his sister Penny Steele (Paul), Ryder, (Taryn and Wyatt Markall) and his mother Nancy.