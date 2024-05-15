ROBERTA MARGARET PARKER

The family of Roberta Parker announce her peaceful passing on May 8, 2024, at La Verendrye Hospital in Fort Frances, Ontario. Roberta was born in Manitou, Manitoba, on April 28, 1949, to Robert and Helen Rendall. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter Jodi. Also surviving her are her two brothers Harold (Gay) and Lawerence and their families.

Roberta (Bobbie) worked many years in the parts department at Pinewood Sports before resuming day to day operations at Mr. Sub after the passing of her husband Bruce. Both Bobbie and her husband were very well known in their community for their kindness and generosity. Bobbie enjoyed fishing and spending many weekends on the lake with Bruce and the family dogs on their houseboat on Rainy Lake, as well as day trips, overnights or weekenders to casinos in the area. She also loved to visit her daughter in San Francisco.