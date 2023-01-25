ROBERT ELDEN GIBSON

With heavy hearts the family wishes to announce the sudden passing away of Robert Gibson on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the age of 74, in Fort Frances, Ontario. Robert was born on January 20, 1949, in Emo, Ont., the fourth child of Pansy (nee Moulton) and Harold Gibson of Barwick, Ontario. As a boy he attended elementary school in Barwick and attended Fort Frances High School. Robert worked on the family farm all his life, taking over the farm with his brother James when their parents retired. Robert also cut pulpwood for several people. He liked gardening and birdwatching and playing cards.

Robert married Marie Angus on November 1, 1986, and they started their married life living on the property south of the main farm and here they raised their four children.

He is survived by his wife Marie; and children Eldon (Laura), Shannon (fiancé Rodney Peters), Norman (Lisa), Amber (Andy Wear); and seven grandchildren that were his pride and joy; his siblings Mary Shandro, James (Kathryn) Gibson, Douglas (Marlene) Gibson; and in-laws Fred and Grace Angus; brothers and sisters-in-law Ralph (Phyllis) Angus, Marilyn (Wayne) Flatt, Marvin (Anne) Angus, Bob (Carol) Angus, Ken (Linda) Angus, Doug (Edwina) Angus, Donna (Dwight) Tank, Danny Angus, Darrell Angus and Carolyn (Sean) Parker; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his grandparents John and Maria Gibson and William and Annie Beatrice (Watson) Moulton; his parents Harold and Pansy Gibson; brother Bill; and sister Isabel Watts; his brother-in-law Steve Shandro; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Celebration of Life and Remembrance will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Barwick Community Hall, Barwick, Ont., from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Interment will take place at a later date in the Barwick Cemetery.

Honorary pallbearers will be Brittany and Abby Gibson, Ava and Olivia Gibson, Jacob, Emily and Daisy Wear.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Robert’s name may be made by cheque to the Emo and District Hospital Auxiliary, c/o Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Box 89, Emo, Ont., P0W 1E0.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd.