KayKataytung
The family of Robert “Bob” Indian Traditional name KayKataytung of the Bullhead clan are very sad to announce his sudden passing on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Fort Frances, Ontario.
Bob was born in Fort Frances on May 5, 1981, to Thomas “Sackie” Indian and Lorna Kelly.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his spouse Dayna Harper and his children Noah, George, Creedence and Sawyer; sister Crystal Indian and nephews John, Jayden and Rayen; brother Byron Indian and niece Danika.
He was predeceased by his mother and father; and by brother Thomas Indian Jr.
In his younger years Bob played hockey. He loved his carpentry work in Onigaming and in his spare time enjoyed fishing. He loved most being with his family. He also loved music and this was shown greatly when he was playing his guitar and drums. Traditional values were very important to him. He kept the teachings given to him close to his heart and did his best.
Pallbearers will be Joey McDonald, Lil Joe Letander, Adrian Indian, Roger Allen, Elijah Harper, John Indian, Jreydon Indian.
Honourary pallbearers will be Old Man Joe Copenace, Richard Kelly and Larry Indian.
Traditional wake was held at the Onigaming School Gymnasium on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. followed by a service the following day, July 15, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. also at the Onigaming School Gymnasium. Elder Ron Indian-Mandamin officiated.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.