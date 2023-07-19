The family of Robert “Bob” Indian Traditional name KayKataytung of the Bullhead clan are very sad to announce his sudden passing on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Fort Frances, Ontario.

Bob was born in Fort Frances on May 5, 1981, to Thomas “Sackie” Indian and Lorna Kelly.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his spouse Dayna Harper and his children Noah, George, Creedence and Sawyer; sister Crystal Indian and nephews John, Jayden and Rayen; brother Byron Indian and niece Danika.

He was predeceased by his mother and father; and by brother Thomas Indian Jr.