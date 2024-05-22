Robert (Bob) Gerard Van Cauwenberghe died peacefully in his home on May 13, 2024. Bob was born on January 21, 1945, in Swan Lake, Manitoba.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Dolores (nee Thevenot); his children Lisa (Brad George), Owen (Heather), Shelley (Bob Cunningham), and Monica (Ron McCrory); his grandchildren Andrew (Paula), Jessica (Harsha), Josh, Kate, Tom, Aidan, Eli, Hailey (Taylor), Emitt; and great-grandchildren George and Bradley; numerous nieces and nephews, especially Joan’s children, Kerry, Michelle, and Sharon; numerous in-laws, relatives, and friends, especially Dave, Nicole, Matthew, and Casey Egan for their love and support.