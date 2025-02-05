ROBERT “BOB” CHABOT

The family of Robert Chabot (known to most as Bob), age 77, of Fort Frances, is sad to announce his passing on January 23, 2025, at Thunder Bay Regional Hospital. Robert was born March 17, 1947, in Fort Frances where he was raised along with his 10 siblings and lived most of his life. He was married to Julia (Pattison) on June 7, 1968. They raised two children and built a great life together.

Robert was an electrician by trade but a jack of all trades by heart. He could fix or build anything he put his mind to. Robert had many ties to the community, he was a Royal Canadian Legion member Branch 29 for 34 years. He also served as their Vice-president for the past three years. Robert loved the outdoors but most of all being near the lake. He especially liked to fish and participated in many local fishing tournaments over the years.

Survived by his son Ronald Chabot; daughter Elisabeth Falloon and spouse Darcy Hyatt; grandson Anthony Falloon and spouse Cindy Brazil; granddaughter Zoey Hyatt; grandson Kurtis Hyatt; and great-granddaughters Maelee and Wrenley Brazil/Falloon and Genevieve Dorge. Also surviving is one brother Paul Chabot; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Predeceased by his wife Julia (Pattison); his parents Albert and Helen Chabot; five sisters and four brothers.

There is a Celebration of Life being held in honour of Robert at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 29 on Sunday, February 23, at 1p.m. If anyone would like to say a few words, please feel free to prepare something. There will be an opportunity at the end of the speeches.

If friends so desire they may make donations in memory of Robert, by cheque to the Fort Frances Royal Canadian Legion or Riverside Foundation c/o Northridge Funeral Home.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.