It is with heavy hearts that the family of Robert Allan Caldwell, 62, announce his passing in Thunder Bay, Ont., on Thursday, November 28, 2024. Robert was born in Peterborough, Ontario, on October 29, 1962, to Raymond Caldwell and Mona Jarvis. He later moved to Apsley with his four siblings before coming to Fort Frances in 1980, and meeting the love of his life, Lorelei. Robert and Lorelei married on July 21, 1984, and had two daughters, Randi and Cortney. He started working at the Fort Frances Mill when he was 18 years old, until the mill’s closing. He then went back to school for four years and became a Red Seal electrician/ journeyman until his retirement in 2022.

When the girls were growing up, Rob could often be found at the cabin or on the boat, traveling to Sha-sha’s or Sandpoint. No matter the season, he found a way to be on the lake.

Rob and Lori loved to travel together, to different destinations around the world, but mostly to see their children and grandchildren in Kelowna, B.C. He loved to dance with Lori, wherever they were in the world, but mostly in their kitchen. He enjoyed music and playing guitar with his brothers and friends at the cabin. Rob loved to take his family golfing and spent many weeks camping with his wife and grandchildren. Every year, on Christmas Eve, he would knock on the door dressed as Santa Claus, to bring smiles to his grandchildren’s faces.

He is survived by his wife Lorelei; daughters Randi (Tyler) Murphy, Cortney Caldwell; and four grandchildren Woods, Liam, Mason and Bennett; his siblings Valerie (Chip) Chipman, Daniel (Diane) Caldwell, Cindy Eccleston; sister-in-law Kathy Caldwell and stepmother Ruth Caldwell; as well as Lorelei’s family Joe and Laverne Tibold, Mark (Sarah) Tibold and Joanne (Shawn) Spence.

He was predeceased by his father Raymond Caldwell; mother Mona Jarvis; and stepfather Victor Furnandiz; and brother Leonard Caldwell.

He will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends.

A celebration of Rob’s life will be followed at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.