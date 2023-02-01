With heavy hearts the family of Richard Neil Drennan announces his sudden passing on January 11, 2023, at the age of 65 at his place of residence in Rainy River, Ontario.

Richie was born in Rainy River on July 31, 1957. He was the youngest of six children born to Jack and Elvina Drennan.

Richie lived most of his life on Wilson Creek Road just north of Rainy River. Most of his family lived a short drive down the same road. He would stop at each house for a cup of coffee and a visit. Richie loved boating and fishing on the river, as well as deer hunting with family and friends. He was a kind and sentimental man who was always willing to lend a hand. He truly enjoyed the company of his many friends and he always had a story and a smile to share. Richie’s laughter and visits will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him.