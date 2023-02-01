With heavy hearts the family of Richard Neil Drennan announces his sudden passing on January 11, 2023, at the age of 65 at his place of residence in Rainy River, Ontario.
Richie was born in Rainy River on July 31, 1957. He was the youngest of six children born to Jack and Elvina Drennan.
Richie lived most of his life on Wilson Creek Road just north of Rainy River. Most of his family lived a short drive down the same road. He would stop at each house for a cup of coffee and a visit. Richie loved boating and fishing on the river, as well as deer hunting with family and friends. He was a kind and sentimental man who was always willing to lend a hand. He truly enjoyed the company of his many friends and he always had a story and a smile to share. Richie’s laughter and visits will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son Rodger Drennan; sister Mary Gignac; brothers Gordon and Melvin Drennan; granddaughter Angela Lucek (Kolton Boots); grandson Michael Lucek-Drennan; and great-grandson Anton Boot; along with the many nieces and nephews of Uncle Richie and so many dear and special friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents John “Jack” and Elvina Drennan (nee Hendrickson); brother Rodger Drennan; sister Marcie Stigen; father-in-law George Thompson; mother-in-law Geraldine Thompson; and the love of his life, his wife, Tina Marie Drennan (nee Thompson).
A graveside service will take place in the spring with interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Rainy River.
If friends so desire memorial donations can be made to the McInnes Creek Chapel.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.