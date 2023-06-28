RICHARD CARLSON

Sadly we announce the passing of Richard (Rick) Carlson of Fort Frances at his Winnipeg residence on November 28, 2022. Rick was an only child born to the late Raymond and Edith Carlson on June 7, 1946, and was raised in the west end of town before moving around for work. Rick prided himself for being a jack of all trades and enjoyed fishing, video gaming, playing crib and home renovations. Rick cherished his fur baby Chuckie.

Rick did not have biological children but was very fond of a young man he thought of as a son and spoke of often. Rick was predeceased by his father Raymond Carlson and his mother Edith; auth Lois Medhurst; and good friend Lyle Spellman.