RICHARD CARLSON

Sadly we announce the passing of Richard (Rick) Carlson of Fort Frances at his Winnipeg residence on November 28, 2022. Rick was an only child born to the late Raymond and Edith Carlson on June 7, 1946, and was raised in the west end of town before moving around for work. Rick prided himself for being a jack of all trades and enjoyed fishing, video gaming, playing crib and home renovations. Rick cherished his fur baby Chuckie.
Rick did not have biological children but was very fond of a young man he thought of as a son and spoke of often. Rick was predeceased by his father Raymond Carlson and his mother Edith; auth Lois Medhurst; and good friend Lyle Spellman.
Rick is survived by cousin Paul Medhurst and Kathleen Scholten; good friend Rose Spellman; and special young man TJ McWhirter.
Cremation has taken place and memorial will be held at a later date.
“I saw the litter of baby sparrows take flight from the birdhouse last Monday… three females and one male. They were down on the lawn and mom and dad were doing their best to get everybody fed. When I returned I saw them with their parents, sitting on my neighbour’s deck railings, wings fluttering, being shown where all the good spots are located. The Saskatoons are starting to get ripe, they’re mostly reddish and some purple. As I picked a few, I heard a bird up on top enjoing himself but I couldn’t see where he was located. When I walked into the back yard I looked over and saw a bird doing a nosedive into the wayer bucket, which was getting low on water. The next morning its still dark outside but I can hear that bird singing. All summer long it’s nonstop bird action.”Rick Carlson