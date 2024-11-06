Rheta Marie Jeffery (Morrish) gently left this world on October 28, 2024, at Dearness Long Term Care Home in London, Ontario. Rheta was born on March 8, 1937, in Fort Frances, Ontario. March 8 is International Women’s Day and Rheta lived her whole life very much in the spirit of that day.

Rheta was an accomplished artist and pursued a wide range of art forms. Rheta kept physically active throughout her life by curling, badminton, sailing, Tai Chi, and, of course, dancing.

After retiring, Rheta lived in her loved 100+ year home in St Thomas, until she met and fell in love with Leonard Poetschke at square dancing. Together they danced their way through the last years of their lives by traveling to Ecuador, Belize, Costa Rica, Mexico, Panama, Columbia, and road trips to Outer Banks of North Carolina, Los Angeles, Vancouver and across Canada back to St. Thomas.