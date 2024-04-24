The family of Raymond Herbert Taylor announce his peaceful passing on April 21, 2024, at LaVerendrye Hospital with family by his side.
Ray was born in Fort Frances, Ontario, on August 10, 1936, and spent most of his life here other than a short time living in Atikokan, Ontario. He shared his fond memories of his time in Atikokan.
Left to honor his memory is his wife of 55 years Catherine Taylor (Lawler); daughter Leann and husband Matthew Gouin; and the true lights of his life his grandchildren Whitney and Pierce Gouin who he was so proud of, and didn’t hesitate for a minute to share with anyone how proud he was of each of them; one brother John Taylor, sister in-law Carolyn Taylor, sister in-law Lynne and husband Dennis Dolk sister in-law Nancy and husband Terry Mihichuk; and numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved very much.
Ray was predeceased by parents Franklin and Lillian; sister Joyce Burke; brother Edwin Taylor; sisters-in-law Voila Taylor, Marlene Morneau, Joanne Lucyk, and brother in-law Edward Morneau.
Ray was employed by O&M Pulp and Paper Company, Boise Cascade Canada, Rainy River Forest Products, and Stone Consolidated. He was proud of the work he did and made many friends while working, finally retiring in 1994.
Ray was an avid curler in his younger years and as most know, his passion was golf, most recently this past summer, spending time with Pierce out on the course sharing words of wisdom. Ray had a special bond with his granddaughter Whitney (His Girl). His face lit up whenever he spent time with her or even thought about her.
Ray spent many years camping and fishing with his family and was quick to make friends and chat people up. Ray always welcomed the thought of meeting new people and always had a cold beer for anyone he happened to befriend.
A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Mary’s Church on Saturday, May 4, at 1:00 p.m. A luncheon will follow in the church basement. Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd.