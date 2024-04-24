The family of Raymond Herbert Taylor announce his peaceful passing on April 21, 2024, at LaVerendrye Hospital with family by his side.

Ray was born in Fort Frances, Ontario, on August 10, 1936, and spent most of his life here other than a short time living in Atikokan, Ontario. He shared his fond memories of his time in Atikokan.

Left to honor his memory is his wife of 55 years Catherine Taylor (Lawler); daughter Leann and husband Matthew Gouin; and the true lights of his life his grandchildren Whitney and Pierce Gouin who he was so proud of, and didn’t hesitate for a minute to share with anyone how proud he was of each of them; one brother John Taylor, sister in-law Carolyn Taylor, sister in-law Lynne and husband Dennis Dolk sister in-law Nancy and husband Terry Mihichuk; and numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved very much.