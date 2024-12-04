It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Raymond Cyr, 69, on November 26, 2024, in Naicatchewenin FN at his family home. Raymond was the second born of Louis and Rosie Cyr born on August 4, 1954, in Fort Frances, Ont.

Raymond is survived by the love of his life, Doreen Hunter. His high school sweetheart of 51 years. In those 51 years they have gone through many trials, and tribulations but always came out stronger than ever. You would never see one without the other.

Growing up Raymond was a craftsman, and loved the outdoors from an early age. He was a master of all trades as he would like to say. He’s done everything from Firefighting to Tree planting to Carpentry. He was known for his joking nature, and was always laughing. Pulling pranks on everyone – especially his nephews and nieces. He loved to draw, and create things out of leather such as wristbands, or watches. Raymond loved attending bingo, casinos, pow-wow, elders’ trips and especially family gatherings. He was always meeting the new children that the family were blessed with. He often liked to show off his magic tricks to everyone no matter how old they were.

Although Raymond and Doreen had no children of their own, they loved their nephews and nieces as their own. They had a special bond with Ethan Adams their nephew whom they cared for lovingly and attentively for a number of years. Raymond always made an effort to establish a special relationship with each of his nephews, and nieces. He made a point to show up to sporting events, Christmas concerts, family dinners and holidays, and special life events. As the family grew, as did his heart. He was proud of all of their accomplishments, and all that they have yet to accomplish.

Left to cherish his memory are his siblings, sister Marcella Cyr; brother Russell Cyr; nephews Dean Councillor (Nancy), Randy Councillor Jr. (Charlene); nieces Susan Councillor (James), Tracey Councillor (Dwayne), Shelley Cyr (Jamie), Shantelle Cyr (Bruce), Michelle Cyr, Kayla Ysen (Jen); 25 great-nephews and nieces; and 20 great-great-nephews and nieces.

Raymond is predeceased by his parents Louis and Rosie Cyr; sister Roseanna Councillor; brothers-in-law Randy Councillor Sr. and Clarence Malcolm; sister-in-law Sally Fox; nephew Jeffrey Cyr; great-nephew Jordan Councillor; and great-niece Amy Cyr.

A traditional wake was held at the Naicatchewenin First Nation Community Hall beginning at 4:00 p.m. on November 29, 2024. Traditional Ceremony took place at the Naicatchewenin First Nation Community Hall at 10:00 a.m., officiated by Elder Albert Hunter on November 30, 2024, with a luncheon following.

Pallbearers were Ethan Adams, Jamie Leonard, Trevor Smith, Bryson Jordan, James Yerxa, and Orville Smith.

Honorary pallbearers were all of his nephews and nieces as he considered them his children.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo Ontario.