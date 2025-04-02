On March 21, 2025, with his family and friends by his side, after a hard-fought battle with diabetes, he was reunited with his beloved wife Joyce Evelyn House (Anderson) in heaven. Randy Thomas House was born December 29, 1949 in Welland, Ontario to Thomas and Georgie House. Randy was predeceased by his wife Joyce Evelyn Anderson; his parents Thomas and Georgie House; son Randy House Jr.; daughter Susie House; sister Jo-Anne House; and brother Terry House. Left to cherish his legacy are his sisters Shari House Comeau, (George), Paula Ravazzolo (Rolly); his children Kevin House, Laura House (Jason); and of course his grandchildren Sloane Joyce, Willow Mae House, Randy House (Squirrel), Sven, Jena, Ali, Georgia, Ire, Luke, Ford and one great-grandchild.

Randy was a well behaved young kid growing up in Welland, Ontario, stated by his beloved sisters. Randy had to overcome a childhood physical condition known as hip dysplasia, which caused him to miss lots of school and a whole half a year to undergo a long recovery process. Even with these battles he would excel in high school and later Niagara Collage, where between studies would work at the Brick Works in Welland.

Once his studies were complete he would become the head surveyor on the Dryden Hwy. Construction Project, naming many creeks along the way, his favourite being Preacher’s Creek. His work journey continued on Kenora Highway, redirecting sections for safer passage.

On his next job up in Morson, Ontario, the crew decided to go out for a night to a dance in Pinewood, Ontario, where he would meet his love Joyce after she stole his beer.

Within six weeks of meeting, they eloped and took off to Niagara Falls for their honeymoon and never looked back.

The two of them soon found themselves in Atikokan area working and buying their first home together. Soon after left for a new job at the Town of Fort Frances and new home where they started their family.

After a couple of years working with the town, he found his lifetime job at Boise Cascade as the Preventative Maintenance superintendent and his favourite role as the shut down boss overseeing 1,000 plus workers to always finish ahead of schedule and way below budget.

He really loved working with all contractors and some mill workers over his 38 years there. He built some lifelong friends.

Dad was an avid hunter with a great shot. He loved anything to do with nature. They had a cottage in Arbor Vita where Mom’s parents were born. They had many acres to hunt and explore.

Exploring for antiques in the rural areas was one of my dad and Mom’s favourite thing to do as a family, with numerous antique furniture being rebuilt and refurbished with his exceptional carpentry skills and all of his pieces still displayed and in use today.

Dad gave his all for his family from coaching, volunteering and donating to many charities over his life, but he would need to get away on his beloved motor bike and ride and regroup from time to time.

He was a real animal lover and would have a yard full of birds, squirrels and yes, even deer loved him.

Randy leaves behind his two cherished dogs Dee-Dee and Buddy for us to cherish for him.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

A service will be held in Bergland, Ont.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.