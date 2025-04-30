RANDALL JACK

It with profound sadness the family announces the passing of Randall Kenneth Jack, 32, of Thunder Bay, Ont., and formerly of Big Grassy First Nation on April 17, 2025.

Randall was born September 4, 1992, in Rainy River, Ont., to Parents Fred Copenace and Sandra Jack.

Randall enjoyed being in the outdoors and spending time with his children, they meant the world to him. He enjoyed carpentry and worked at roofing for numerous years. He was a kind, respectful soul. Randall was well-liked wherever he went, always had a smile for everyone and willing to help anyone.