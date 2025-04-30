RANDALL JACK

Ozaawaagan – Atik odoodemon
It with profound sadness the family announces the passing of Randall Kenneth Jack, 32, of Thunder Bay, Ont., and formerly of Big Grassy First Nation on April 17, 2025.
Randall was born September 4, 1992, in Rainy River, Ont., to Parents Fred Copenace and Sandra Jack.
Randall enjoyed being in the outdoors and spending time with his children, they meant the world to him. He enjoyed carpentry and worked at roofing for numerous years. He was a kind, respectful soul. Randall was well-liked wherever he went, always had a smile for everyone and willing to help anyone.
He is survived by his children Peyton and Tristan along with their mother Shirley O’keese; his parents Fred Copenace, and Sandra Jack (Albert); his siblings Danielle, Danial, Nakita, Malaki; grandmother Yvonne Jack; uncles Chris (Christa) Jack, Steve Jack, Fred Jr. (Tammy) Jack, Shannon Copenace, David Copenace; aunts Tina Jack (John), Lindsey Copenace, Vanessa Copenace, Sherrise Copenace, Carol Copenace; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Randall was predeceased by his grandfather Fred Jack Sr.; grandmother Melvina Copenace; grandfather Kenneth Big George; uncles Donald Copenace, Albert Copenace, John Copenace, Marshall Copenace; aunt Lorraine Big George; and nephew Dylan Bottle.
Pallbearers were be Chris Jack, Fred Jr. Jack, Matthew Copenace, Steve Jack, Austin Jack, Matt Comegan.
A funeral service took place on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at Big Grassy First Nation Community Gymnasium.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.