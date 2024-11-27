Randal “Randy” Kehl, 78, passed away November 12, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on January 12, 1946, Randy was the third of six children of Eileen Gibson (Kehl). Needing some direction in life, Randy entered the Navy at seventeen. After leaving the Navy, he returned to Atikokan and married his soulmate, Roberta Calder. Together they had two children, Tammy and Shayne (Cuffy). Randy and Roberta were a team for 57 years. They were the most amazing dancers and others loved to sit back and watch them move on the dance floor. Together they built a beautiful cabin and enjoyed their retirement. They loved to fish, hunt, pick blueberries, garden and drive the countryside.

Randy loved to build. Early in his marriage he built furniture for his kids before turning his eye to building a garage, a new home and finally a cabin. He always had one more job to do and enjoyed being productive.

Randy had many talents. He worked as a pipefitter for Superior Propane before apprenticing as a millwright at Griffith Mines in Ear Falls and Caland Mines in Atikokan. Before the mines closed, Randy started working on construction of the Pluswood (later Proboard) plant. After the plant was built, Randy worked for 30+ years as a millwright in the maintenance department before becoming a foreman and then maintenance manager. While he was a millwright by trade, he could do pretty much anything with his hands. He was creative, extremely organized, and believed in hard work.

Family was extremely important to Randy, and he took pride in his children and grandchildren. He was a nurturing guy, so when his children left home, he adopted dogs to shower his love on. They were part of the family, and deeply mourned when they passed away. Randy loved to swim, fish and four-wheel with his family, and supported and encouraged them to be the best they could be. He loved to sing off-tune Happy Birthday wishes and chase all the boys away from his granddaughters.

Randy was known for his kindness. He was the person who brought blueberries to the elderly who couldn’t get out, and the one who held the door so others could go in first. He believed you shouldn’t say anything if it wasn’t nice, and he could be counted on to help his neighbors out if they needed a helping hand.

Randy was pre-deceased by his mother Eileen and his sisters Harlene (Lorne) and Lynn (Ed). He is survived by his wife Roberta; children Tammy (Mike) and Cuffy (Glenna; grandchildren Jacqueline, Andrew, Caryss and Reese; siblings Dawn (Victor), Dale (Kathy), and Tracy (Rick); as well as several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at the Legion on Friday, November 29, at 1:00 p.m. A memorial book will be available at the service for those wishing to document their favorite story of a life well-lived.