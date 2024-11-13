With great sadness the family announces the sudden passing of Rachel Marie Yerxa “Newt”, 38, of Couchiching First Nation on October 26, 2024, at her residence.

Rachel was born June 13, 1986, to parents Sandra Yerxa and Eddy Garrioch.

She will be lovingly remembered by her children Damian, Danica, Marquese, Caleb, Ameya and Sandra Rose. Rachel is also survived by her siblings Rodney, Angel, Vincent; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Family was important to Rachel and she lived for her children.

Rachel was predeceased by her parents Sandra and Eddy.