PIETJE MARIE VAN VLIET

April 27, 1934 – June 26, 2025

Pietje Renia, known to many as P.J., became a Catholic just prior to marrying Peter van Vliet on September 10, 1955, in Ottawa. Together they grew in faith being part of the various Catholic groups. Pietje was a lifelong member of the Catholic Women’s League. She prayed the rosary, the fifteen St. Bridget prayers and many others daily. She listened to daily mass when going became too difficult. Her child-like devotion to God and Our Lady was inspiring to many.

Pietje was an avid knitter, as many far and wide can attest to. She generously gave away or donated most of what she knitted. Her summers were spent looking after the garden which led to canning and freezing and sharing her harvests.

Pietje, at the age of 91, died peacefully with her rosary in hand. She will be missed by her eight children, forty-two grandchildren, thirty-six great-grandchildren, her only surviving sibling Karst Renia and numerous friends.

Eternal rest grant unto her, Oh Lord, And let perpetual light shine upon her, May she rest in peace. Amen.

A visitation for Pietje will be held on Wednesday, July 2, from 7:00 – 8:30 p.m. at Northridge Funeral Home in Emo, Ontario. Funeral mass will take place the following day on Thursday, July 3, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patricks Catholic Church in Emo, Ontario.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.