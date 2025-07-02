Makaadebinesse, bizhew dodem

December 9, 1968 – June 12, 2025

It is with great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Pierre Edward Tuesday, Makaadebinesse, bizhew dodem, at the age of 56, on June 12, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario. Pierre was born on December 9, 1968, in Rainy River, Ontario, to loving parents Gary and Stella Tuesday (Kirkrude). A proud member of Big Grassy River First Nation, Pierre lived a life full of art, culture, adventure, and generosity.

Pierre graduated from Rainy River High School and pursued post-secondary education in Economic Development at Yellowquill University College. His true calling, however, was in the arts. His passion for acting led him across Canada and internationally, performing with the Wikwemikong Theatre Group in places like Denmark and Copenhagen. He also lived in Los Angeles, California, where he continued to pursue his dreams and was featured in the film Cowboys & Indians. Throughout his journeys, Pierre never forgot home—he sent postcards and photos to family and friends, always staying connected through his travels.

Pierre was a free spirit and a joyful presence, known for his quick wit, infectious laughter, and artistic heart. He was a gifted healer, proud grass dancer, sun dancer, singer, and drummer with New Horizon drum group. He found beauty in the world around him—whether it was nature, art, culture, or the smallest details of life. He created his own regalia, painted with passion, and was often seen transforming everyday objects into art. He especially loved the land and water, and cherished time spent in the greenhouse or by the lake.

Family was everything to Pierre. He had a special bond with his nieces and nephews—taking them on walks and adventures, swimming, cooking, telling stories, and teaching them the importance of respecting the land. His love and teachings will live on in their hearts and memories forever.

Pierre is lovingly remembered by his parents, Gary and Stella; his siblings Gary Ross (Judy), Angela, and Gloria (Carl); and many cherished aunties and uncles: Albert, Jazz (Amy), Yvonne, Marie, Florence, Audrey (Sam), Brenda, Bernadine, Susan (Tommy), and Rhonda. He will be deeply missed by his numerous nieces and nephews: Dakota, Roslyn, Harlyn, Robin, Sheldon Jr., Ryan, Alex, Kelly, Hilary, Raven, Glenn Jr., Nicholas, Rhiannon, and Brandon.

Pierre is reunited with loved ones who passed before him, including his brother Ron; grandparents Edward and Marie Kirkrude (Adams) and Pierre and Hannah Comegan (Morrison); nephews Wesley James, Sheldon, and Randy; uncles Clifford and Carl; and his dear Auntie Patsy.

A traditional closed-casket funeral service was held on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at 10 a.m. at the Big Grassy Hall, officiated by Elder Tommy Councillor-Johnson. Traditional burial followed at Big Grassy First Nation Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Elvis Adams, Steve Jack, Fred Jack Sr., Chris Jack, Nickolas Archie, Ryan Jack.

Honorary Pallbearers were all of Pierre’s family and friends.

Though he has journeyed on, Pierre’s spirit lives in the stories he told, the songs he sang, the trails he walked, and the hearts of all who knew him.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.