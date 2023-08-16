Phillip A. Peterson, husband, father and grandfather, died peacefully at home on Friday, August 11, 2023, just days before his 101st birthday, with his daughter Christine and son Tom by his side. ‘Pete’ was born in Jamestown, New York, earned his pilot’s licence at a very young age and enlisted in the Marine Corp after the U.S. entered WWII. He saw action in the South Pacific in Saipan and the Philippines, flying in the famous Black Sheep Squadron. After the war he traveled north by rail and canoe where he found employment as a guide at Ivo Shegruds’ Tourist Camp on the Lower Manitou Lake. Here he met his wife of the next 64 years, Clarice (Boo) Holbrook. Together they had four children, William, Robert, Thomas and Christine.

Pete was called up to serve in Korea where he was trained to fly helicopters. After the war they settled in Keewatin, Ontario, to raise their family and start a helicopter business. He primarily flew for “The Lands and Forests,” fighting fires and doing various surveys and search and rescue missions. A big part of his business was also training others to fly helicopters.

In his later years he was fond of kayaking, often returning to the Manitou which he loved so dearly. He lived a long and adventurous life, taking up hang gliding and sky diving for recreation until he reached his eighties.

He is survived by his three children, William, Thomas and Christine; and two grandchildren, Steven and Sarah. He will remain forever in our memories.

