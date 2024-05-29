Peter Loutit Calder, Jr., age 79, of Coleraine, Minn., formerly of Warroad, Minn., passed away Saturday, May 18, 2024, at St. Lukes Hospital, Duluth, Minn.
Peter was born March 31, 1945, in Fort Frances, Ontario, Canada, to Peter Loutit and Margaret (Sinclair) Calder. He grew up in Fort Frances and attended Fort Frances schools.
At a very young age Peter began his logging career at a logging camp in Atikokan, Ontario. Because of his young age he started out as camp cook, until he was “old enough” to begin logging. He also ran a trap line and commercial fished on Rainy Lake. In November of 1967, Peter was united in marriage to Nancy Ann Wherley in Fort Frances, where they resided and raised their family. He worked for a short time for his father-in-law in International Falls, before moving to Warroad in 1983. Peter worked for Marvin Windows for ten years, then began working for his son’s business, Calder Logging, which he enjoyed until his death.
Peter treasured family time at the cabin on Rainy Lake. He loved to laugh and tell jokes, and enjoyed fishing, lift nets, and the outdoors. At the centre of his life was the love he had for his family and time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Peter is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nancy; sons Chris (Nancy) Calder, Benjie (Kimberly) Calder, and daughter Jennifer Lee (Jeff); grandchildren Valarie (Mike), Megan (Jarek), Brooke (Jody), Nick (Faith), and Preston; great-grandchildren Lukah, Ryan, Lylah, Indy, Blaykley, Eiseley, Esmae, Grey, and Kaden; sister Marvel “Min” Crowe; brothers-in-law Jim (Carol) Wherley, Jerry Wherley, Dan (Sandy) Wherley; numerous dearly loved nieces and nephews. Peter was preceded in death by his parents Peter “Lute” and Margaret; siblings Nora, Mike, and Lulubell; father-in-law and mother-in-law John and Ann Wherley.
A Celebration of Life is being planned. Details will be announced when finalized.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, Minn. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.