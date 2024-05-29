Peter Loutit Calder, Jr., age 79, of Coleraine, Minn., formerly of Warroad, Minn., passed away Saturday, May 18, 2024, at St. Lukes Hospital, Duluth, Minn.

Peter was born March 31, 1945, in Fort Frances, Ontario, Canada, to Peter Loutit and Margaret (Sinclair) Calder. He grew up in Fort Frances and attended Fort Frances schools.

At a very young age Peter began his logging career at a logging camp in Atikokan, Ontario. Because of his young age he started out as camp cook, until he was “old enough” to begin logging. He also ran a trap line and commercial fished on Rainy Lake. In November of 1967, Peter was united in marriage to Nancy Ann Wherley in Fort Frances, where they resided and raised their family. He worked for a short time for his father-in-law in International Falls, before moving to Warroad in 1983. Peter worked for Marvin Windows for ten years, then began working for his son’s business, Calder Logging, which he enjoyed until his death.