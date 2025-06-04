Sadly the family announces the sudden passing of Peter James Seguin, 66, at the Atikokan General Hospital on Sunday, April 20, 2025.

Peter was born in Rainy River, Ont., on May 5, 1958, to parents Edith and Theodore Seguin.

Peter grew up in Pinewood and worked at numerous jobs over the years including carpentry and more recently as general maintenance and lawn care for the Twp of Dawson parks. Peter enjoyed gardening, fishing and hunting.

He will greatly missed by his daughters Samantha and Amie; his uncle Leonard (Donna) Strom; aunts Eleanor Pikov, and Iona (Rey) Fillion; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends Tim and Yvonne Gouliquer.