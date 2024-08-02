It is with great sadness that the family of the late Peter Christensen, a great father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend to many, announce his sudden passing. Peter passed away in Toronto on Monday, July 22, 2024, in the place where he lived for years with his partner Carol Baker.

Peter will be lovingly remembered by his wife Carol; children Micheal, Amanda (Ash), and Peter (Elisa); his grandchildren Giovanna, Clerissa, Ethan, Emilia, Eli, Serenity, Jytte and Anna Apel; his nephews Paul Harper (Mona) and Gordon Harper (Ana).

Peter is predeceased by his biological parents Norman and Mary Indian; his adoptive parents Jytte and Poul Christensen; his siblings Ronnie, Tommy, Darlene, Marlene, Norman, Dwight Indian and Carl Christensen.

Peter was born to Mary and Norman on September 29, 1962, and was raised for a very short period of time in Big Grassy First Nation before being placed into the care of the CAS, then adopted by the Christensen family at a very young age, and Peter grew up in the city of Burlington.

It was in his early 20’s that Peter connected with his biological family through his big brother, Ronnie Indian, who found Peter in his search for his biological brothers. Peter clearly remembered that he had siblings, however, did not know where they were. It was a little later that they found their other two brothers, Norman and Dwight in London, Ont.

Peter spent his lifetime working as an iron worker in the city of Toronto, he made long lasting friendships and enjoyed being surrounded by his family. He enjoyed family gatherings such a BBQ’s, birthday celebrations and just enjoying life in the moment. He was able to travel home to spend time with family and got to know all his biological family. He would spend time phoning around to his siblings, niece and others just to say hello and would end the conversations with an “love you.” That is the kind of man that Peter was, he was kind, compassionate, soft spoken and an all-around great guy.

It was Peter’s wish for his final resting place to be home with his other family that have journeyed onto spirit world, with the traditional wake and burial services held in Big Grassy First Nation. A wake was held on July 26, 2024, from 4:00 p.m. at the Big Grassy First Nation Hall followed by a traditional service on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at 10:00 a.m.