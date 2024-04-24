Peter Bruyere passed away April 16, 2024, from dementia at Rainycrest in Fort Frances. Pete was born September 8, 1950, in Fort Frances. Raised in Sapawe, and the Atikokan area. Left to grieve are his wife Fay Bombay; children Peter Bruyere, Jennifer Bruyere; step-daughter Joy Bishop (Andy); grandsons Justin Bishop (Megan), Zach Bishop (Aaliyah), Peter Bruyere, Tanner McCormick; granddaughters Robyn Bruyere and Hope McCormick; great-grandson Cliffy Michaud; sisters Wendy Kratky (E.J.), Roberta McMahon; and brother Ike Bruyere (Carol); sisters-in-law Gail Johnson (Les), Fawn Bobczinski (Joe); brother-in-law Duane Morneau; nieces and nephews; special friends Blaire Campbell (Kathy), Scotty Baxter, Buddy Loyie (Peggy) and so many more… he collected friends wherever he went.

Strangers were just friends he had never met. Pete was an avid fisherman, golfer, hunter and maker of friends, was well known for his stories, jokes (even though he couldn’t remember the punch line most of the time) but his infectious hearty laugh made people laugh right along with him He was famous for his tamarack tea and his incredibly loving hugs. Pete was a free spirit, always on the move. It was crushing to see what dementia did to him. Now he is free to soar. Fly high my love. Pete was sober for 47 years and was very proud of that. He helped many people along the way on his sobriety journey. Pete was predeceased by father Smoky; mother Lilian (Lums); brothers Smoky and Albert; nephew Ike McMahon; and mother-in-law Blanche Morneau.

No service at this time. Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd.