It is with great sadness the family announces the sudden passing of Pernell Ottertail, 51, of Gakijiwanong Anishinaabe Nation on June 25, 2024, in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Pernell was born in Fort Frances on November 20, 1972, to parents Edward and Alma Ottertail. He had a great love for the outdoors and being on the land and he will be fondly remembered for his drum playing abilities.

He will be greatly missed by his sons Pernell Jr. (Chialin), Ashton Morrison (Waab Mandamin) and Cedric Morrison; his sisters Cheryl Ottertail and Charleen Ottertail; and special niece and nephew Rija-Jean Dechamps (Ira McDougall), Cody-Berry Ottertail. Pernell will also be remembered by his many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.