Penny O’Leary (Jodoin) passed away at 3pm on May 18, 2025, in LaVerendrye hospital at the age of 72. She left us peacefully after being surrounded by family. She appreciated and benefited from the wonderful attention and care she received from the staff and doctors.

She will be missed every day by her children, Nicole (John Evans), Kevin (Tanya); her grandchildren Gavin, Ella and Emerson; her husband Jerry; her siblings Kim, Mark, Susan, Cheryl and all of their spouses, children and grandchildren. She is having a beautiful reunion with her parents (P’Nut and Evelyn).

Penny was a social butterfly and loved everyone. She also loved shopping, traveling, cooking and frequent visits to the casino. In her final years, she showed incredible strength, tenacity and courage. During those years, she modelled “Getting busy Living.”

Penny, we love you.

Honorary Pallbearers: Anita Derouard, Linda Rothwell, Michelle Beauchene, Nancy Pope, Nancy Goebil, Marie Hughes, and the twins Susie and Shauna Pope.

Celebration of life and remembrance to be held on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at Nestor Falls hall from 2 – 4 p.m.