PENELOPE “PENNY” JANE KIESMAN

It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Penny Kiesman, age 64, of Winnipeg Manitoba, on October 20, 2023, at the St. Boniface Hospital. Penny was born on February 7, 1959 in Ashern, Manitoba, to parents Elmer and Lydia Kiesman. She attended Moosehorn Elementary, Riverview Elementary and graduated from Churchill High School in 1977. She was employed at Great West Life as a real estate analyst, retiring in 2015 after 37 years. Penny loved her family, friends, the beach, sitting in front of the fire, dancing, animals, birds (not the crows), cooking, gardening, crafting, planning a party and a #22 for lunch. Penny was our rock and the glue that held us all together.

She would always touch base with everyone, taking the time for “just checkin in” on our busy lives. Fond memories of times spent at Werner Lake, the lake at Amaranth and the family gatherings at Penny and Neil’s in Winnipeg will be cherished by all her family and friends.

Penny will be lovingly remembered by her husband Neil Friesen; her “six pack” of sisters Priscilla Duly (Allan Bezemer), Francie Kiesman, Sandy (David) Sanderson, Sherry Kiesman, Louella (Maurice) Piche, Rhonda (Jason) Lilley; brother Trevor (Noelle) Kiesman, in-laws Harold (Kathy) Friesen, Holly Kordus and Glen Friesen. She will be greatly missed by her many nieces and nephews.

Penny was predeceased by her parents Elmer and Lydia Kiesman; her in-laws Herb and Elsie Friesen; brothers-in-law Tom Lesperance and Tom Duly and her special kitty Seger.

As per Penny’s wishes cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at later date in 2024.

If desired memorial donations in Penny’s memory may be made to the Riverview Health Centre, One Morley Ave. Winnipeg, Man., R3L 2P4, Winnipeg Humane Society, 45 Hurst Way, Winnipeg, Man., R3T 0R3 or the Peace Lutheran Church, Box 68 Moosehorn, Man., R0C 2E0.

Online Condolences may be offered at www.northridgefuneralhome.com.

“Broken Crayons Still Colour”