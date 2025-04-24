Penelope Ann McComb passed away peacefully at La Verendrye Hospital on April 21, 2025, after a courageous battle with cancer. Penny was born on June 28, 1960, in Oshawa, Ontario, to Harold and Bunny Meades. She had fond memories of her childhood, and especially cherished summers spent at the cottage on the Trent River with her sister Susan, brother Richard, and many cousins. Her family later moved to Fort Frances where Penny’s passion for figure skating flourished. She became a celebrated skater, competing with elegance and skill, and later shared her gift as a dedicated coach. Her influence on her skaters was profound—she delighted in watching their growth and keeping up with the milestones in their lives.

In 1979, Penny met the love of her life, Frank McComb. The two shared a love so deep and enduring, it became hard to speak of one without the other—”Penny and Frank” were simply meant to be. Together, they built a beautiful life and welcomed their children, Andrew and Sarah, both of whom followed in Penny’s footsteps with a love for skating in their own ways; Sarah carried on her mother’s legacy through competitive figure skating, while Andrew found joy in hockey and skateboarding. Penny’s greatest delight came later as a grandmother; her grandchildren — Landen, Weston, Avery, Adley, and Matthew — filled her life with joy.

She had many hobbies — among them sewing, making bracelets, and, of course, skating — but perhaps none as legendary as her love for a good bargain. Penny had a knack for finding hidden treasures at garage sales and scored countless deals during city shopping trips.

Penny was a beloved friend. She treasured her time spent golfing, visiting with friends, and participating in her sorority. Her friends rallied around her after Frank’s passing and during her illness, and Penny was deeply grateful for their love and support.

Whether wintering in Oceanside, California, golfing together, or enjoying peaceful weekends at their cabin on Clearwater Lake, Penny and Frank shared a bond that never wavered. In her final days, Penny often expressed her joy at the thought of being reunited with Frank — believing with all her heart that he would be waiting for her.

Despite the profound losses of her parents, her brother Richard, and her beloved Frank – and even as Penny faced her own cancer diagnosis – she never lost her gentle, childlike wonder. Even in her last moments, she radiated a quiet strength that will be remembered by all who knew her.

Penny is survived by her children Andrew (Jessica) and Sarah (Jon) Galbraith; her grandchildren Landen, Weston, Matthew, Avery, and Adley; her sister Susan Puttkemery; her sister-in-law Marielle Meades; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Frank; her brother Richard Meades; her parents Harold and Bunny Meades; and her parents-in-law Buzz and Louise McComb.

A celebration of Penny’s life will take place on Thursday, May 1, at 11:00 a.m. at Northridge Funeral Home, West of Emo. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Northern Cancer Fund.