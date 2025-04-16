Our beloved mother, sister, daughter and friend, Pauline Johnson, has moved onto the next life this day of April 8, 2025. Pauline was born on February 23, 1970, at La Verendrye Hospital in Fort Frances, Ont. Pauline Johnson is lovingly remembered by her son Victor Tristan Eagle Johnson; her daughter Dawnn Starr Johnson; her loving grandchildren Kalisea Leia Johnson, Jack Benjamin Johnson and Madelyn Starr Johnson; her sisters Natalie Johnson, Anita Johnson (Ken Kabatay), Inez Sault (Stanford Sault) and Gwendolyn Johnson.

Predeceased by mother Carol Johnson; father Jack Johnson; sister Jacqueline Johnson; and niece Hillary Lynnette Johnson.

Pauline was an avid lover of her music, movies, concerts, dances, pow wows and gatherings. Having seen numerous performances in the 80s, when asked which bands she’s seen, she would swiftly answer, “all of them!” To her delight.

Having lived most of her life in Seine River First Nation, she loved travelling to pow wows all across Ontario and the states, cooking up a storm for her family and friends, hunting, fishing and camping with the family, blueberry picking and being out with her friends every chance she could take, and being there for everyone she loved as much as she could.

Pauline worked numerous jobs around the community and surrounding area throughout the years, having worked in construction, as a tree planter, core cutter in the mine, education coordinator, and community health representative.

Her bubbly, honest, and fierce personality made her an amazing friend and a constant joy to be around.

She loved her children and grandchildren, with all of who she was, they were her life and love. And will be dearly missed by everyone’s heart she has ever touched.