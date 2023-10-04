Paul Henry Kyro was born to John and Airi Kyro, February 12, 1953, followed by siblings David, Peter and Kristine in the years to come. He grew up around airplanes, first as his dad established Kyro’s Thousand Lake Resort in Upsala, Ontario, and then Kyro Airways in Jellico. He was an accomplished pilot, capable of flying float planes of all vintages and makes. He owned a few planes over the years, with his amphibious Republic Seabee being his favourite.

Paul’s keen mind led him to the accounting profession, studying at Lakehead University and articling in Toronto. His love of the north and love for flying brought him back to Northwestern Ontario where he first worked for Stilles and Sutton Accounting firm in Thunder Bay, becoming a partner when they established a office in Geraldton. It was there that he met Barbara Kamerman, who had begun her nursing career in Geraldton and was wooed by Paul the pilot who took Barb on many flying adventures.

Paul’s accomplishments and community involvements filled his life and in the fall of 1987, he came to a full life-changing knowledge of Jesus Christ. He became an active member at Faith Chapel in Geraldton and a member of the Gideons. Paul and Barbara were married in August 1988, and never lost their sense of adventure embarking on ambitious property purchases and business opportunities. Paul’s heart for their pet cats and dogs was evident. It was often observed that life was good as a Kyro pet!

When nursing opportunities arose for Barb in other parts of Northwestern Ontario, they uprooted from Geraldton and relocated in Emo, Ontario. There they found their dream project, a partially finished cabin on Rainy River, and they poured their energies into making it into a cozy getaway for themselves and others. As Paul’s health and mobility decreased, they were faced with the need for Paul to become a long-term resident at Emo Health Center. Between the care of diligent staff, the friendship of fellow residents and Barb’s commitment to him, Paul well cared for there. Barb facilitated frequent outings for Paul, obtaining a wheelchair accessible van which allowed them trips to the cabin, their home and other family gatherings.

Though we knew Paul’s health was fragile, we did not anticipate a passing so sudden, but on September 27, 2023, with Barb at his side, he passed away. Paul leaves behind his wife Barbara; siblings; a number of brothers- and sisters-in-law; nephews and nieces; and his mother-in-law Gertrude Kamerman of Emo.

Visitation will be held on Thursday October 5, 2023, from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Northridge Funeral Home, followed by funeral service on Friday, October 6, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. from the Emo Christian Reformed Church.

Interment will take place in Emo Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being made through Northridge Funeral Home in Emo.