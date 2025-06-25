The family of Paul David Zrum announce his passing on June 14, 2025, at LaVerendrye Hospital in Fort Frances, Ontario, with his family by his side.

Paul was born in Fort Frances on May 1, 1954, to Ray and Alvina Zrum.

Left to cherish his memory are his two daughters, Angel Andrushuk (Tyler) and Miranda Andrushuk (Trevor). He leaves behind three grandchildren Olivia, Alexandra and Aaron (Juliana); and four great-grandchildren Arielle, Melody, Kohen and Lakes. Also surviving is his sister Norma Csik. He also leaves behind his loyal companion and best friend Jesse.

Paul was predeceased by parents Ray and Alvina Zrum.

Paul worked as a Drywaller/Painter most of his life. He was very well-known in the area and his attention to detail made him highly sought-after. He took pride in his work and made sure it was perfect every time.

Paul loved motorcycles from a young age, he built his own Triumph in 1978. Paul loved to ride with his family and friends. You could always find Paul working on his 1982 FLH Shovel Head or Softtail Twin Cam in the garage. He got to check one thing off his bucket list; he made a cross-country trip to the east coast on one of the two Harley’s he cherished. A memory he reminisced about for years.

Paul enjoyed spending time with his family and close friends. He was very proud of his daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren on how well we all have done in life. You could find him out in the backyard with Jesse around a fire or on the deck in his rocking chair most nights of the week.

One of Paul’s favourite pastimes was spending time on the lake. He enjoyed summers on his houseboat with his pets. You could find him fishing for his supper or reading a good book. He enjoyed the calmness and solitude.

Paul was a very talented woodworker. His craftsmanship was impeccable. Everything he built was of quality and all his projects showed his creativity. All the family have wonderful unique pieces to remember him by.

At Paul’s request a celebration of life will be held to celebrate Paul’s life on Saturday June 28th from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Andrushuk residence on W.R. Boucher Road (20 mins east of Fort Frances).

“As long as you guys think of me now and then I will never be gone” Love ya all Dad

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.