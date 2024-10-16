PATTI BROWN

Patti was born on October 30, 1964, to Allan and Leone Anderson of Stratton, Ontario.

Patti will be dearly missed and is survived by her best friend and loving husband Brad; their children Steve, Ashley (Kevin), Chelsey (Jeff), Rachel (Shane) and Laurie (Jesse); grandchildren Cash, Oakley, Sawyer, Jersey, Nicholas, Noah, Mikyla, Taylor, Rylan, Taryn, Alia, Sienna and Arianna.

Patti is also survived by her mother Leone Anderson and her siblings Debbie (Larry), Ken, and Doug (Roxanne); numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends; and her kitty, Frosty. Patti will always be remembered for her kind and generous heart.