PATTI BROWN

Patti was born on October 30, 1964, to Allan and Leone Anderson of Stratton, Ontario.
Patti will be dearly missed and is survived by her best friend and loving husband Brad; their children Steve, Ashley (Kevin), Chelsey (Jeff), Rachel (Shane) and Laurie (Jesse); grandchildren Cash, Oakley, Sawyer, Jersey, Nicholas, Noah, Mikyla, Taylor, Rylan, Taryn, Alia, Sienna and Arianna.
Patti is also survived by her mother Leone Anderson and her siblings Debbie (Larry), Ken, and Doug (Roxanne); numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends; and her kitty, Frosty. Patti will always be remembered for her kind and generous heart.
Patti was predeceased by her father Allan; and brother Greg.
Patti was a kind soul, always helping out at community events. She loved visiting with her grandkids whether it was Christmas Concerts or watching them in sports. She loved playing guitar, spending time at the lake, gardening, fishing, having family dinners, and crafting. She had many jobs over the years from working at the Stratton Store, running the Toy Library, working as the Clerk/Treasurer for the Township, running the roads to deliver Mail, Cutting Grass for Bell Canada and helping Gary Jolicouer out when needed at the Stratton Cafe.
A Celebration of Life and Remembrance will be held in Patti’s Memory on Sunday, October 20, at 2:30pm at the Stratton Curling Rink (Ice Surface) with Pastor Sheldon Savage of Off Lake Church officiating. Please wear casual clothing.
Honorary Pallbearers are Teresa Desserre, Colleen Jolicouer, Donna Heyens, Sandy Berg and Alvina Brown.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.