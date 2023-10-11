It is with great sadness that the family of Patrick Kelly Jr. announces his passing on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Riverside La Verendrye Hospital, Fort Frances, Ontario.
Patrick will be greatly missed by his wife Lois Kelly (Landon); his son Patrick Scotty Kelly; grandchildren Jayden, Gaberial, Damien, Dominic, Hayden, Evander and Lyndon; his nephew Larry Duck Jr, who he raised since he was baby; sisters Brenda Kelly (Lawrence), Ronalda Kelly; half-sister Carol Kelly (Clifton); and step-brother Allan Morrison.
Patrick was predeceased by his parents Patrick Kelly Sr, Virginia Kelly (Blackburde); sister Janice (Blackburde) Kelly; brother Rocklin Kelly, Ovral Kelly, Murray Kelly; maternal great-grandparents Charlotte (Mainvile) Blackburde, Gilbert Blackburde; paternal great-grandparents Alex Kelly and Majorie (Madden) Kelly.
Patrick worked as a labourer for Onigaming Band Office for many years, working on houses. His passion was woodwork, he worked on his shelves, putting great details of his culture into his shelves such as eagle, dream catchers, he would put a person’s clan on the shelf. He was a person who couldn’t sit still for a while. He had to be doing something, either fixing cars or helping people out.
Patrick will be greatly missed by all that crossed his journey throughout life.
A traditional wake was held on Friday, October 6, 2023, at 3:00 p.m at the Ojibways of Onigaming Round House.
Traditional Funeral services was held on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at the Ojibway’s of Onigaming Round House at 10:00 a.m. with Elder Lawrence Henry officiating.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.