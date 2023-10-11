It is with great sadness that the family of Patrick Kelly Jr. announces his passing on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Riverside La Verendrye Hospital, Fort Frances, Ontario.

Patrick will be greatly missed by his wife Lois Kelly (Landon); his son Patrick Scotty Kelly; grandchildren Jayden, Gaberial, Damien, Dominic, Hayden, Evander and Lyndon; his nephew Larry Duck Jr, who he raised since he was baby; sisters Brenda Kelly (Lawrence), Ronalda Kelly; half-sister Carol Kelly (Clifton); and step-brother Allan Morrison.

Patrick was predeceased by his parents Patrick Kelly Sr, Virginia Kelly (Blackburde); sister Janice (Blackburde) Kelly; brother Rocklin Kelly, Ovral Kelly, Murray Kelly; maternal great-grandparents Charlotte (Mainvile) Blackburde, Gilbert Blackburde; paternal great-grandparents Alex Kelly and Majorie (Madden) Kelly.