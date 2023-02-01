It is with profound sadness that the family of Patrick Joseph Vogan announce his sudden passing on January 18, 2023 in Sicamous, B.C. He leaves behind girlfriend Jasmine Holmes; parents Kenneth and Veldron Vogan; siblings Meghan, Nicholas (Lillian), and Michael; aunt Primrose (Frank) Carson; uncles Samuel Vogan and Tony Kratavicius; cousins Melissa, Rochelle, Lindsey, Keelin, Landon and Julian. He was predeceased by grandparents Samuel and Kathleen Vogan and Joseph and Annie Kratavicius.

While Pat was building his career working at John Gavel Custom Manufacturing as a Welding Fabricator, we can certainly say he worked to live, and not the other way around. When Patrick wasn’t working you could usually find him on his snowmachine, dirt bike or driving a boat, most likely going a little too fast with a big grin on his face. He loved all things hunting and fishing when he wasn’t tearing up the gravel road in his truck. Pat took every chance he had to put a rod in the water starting from the time he could hold a rod. Even without a rod he would fish through the cracks of the dock with nothing but fishing line and a hook. His favourite time of year was the annual trout fishing trip. Ken and Vel have always had a busy life keeping track of their four children, but Pat always gave them a run for their money, keeping them on their toes.

Patrick had built a beautiful life with his girlfriend Jasmine and their two dogs Brexley and Hash. Together they had turned a house into a home, and we all know he was looking forward to their future together.

Although only 23 at the time of his death, Patrick affected many people in his lifetime. Always with a smile on his face and helping hand to anyone, whether they asked or not. With his outgoing nature Patrick made friends quickly and easily and held onto those friendships. He was an adventurous, fun, caring and loving soul. Pat was always the life of the party and loved to dance and have a good time.

A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Rainy River Recreation Centre with a luncheon to follow at the Rainy River Legion. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memoriam to the Rainy River Recreation Centre Building Fund. Internment will take place at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.