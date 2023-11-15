PATRICIA ANNE OGDEN

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt, Patricia Anne’s Ogden (nee Ray), 87, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Pat was born in Thessalon, Ontario, on March 14, 1936, to James and Winnifred Ray (nee Bailey). She graduated from teachers’ college in North Bay, Ontario, and taught school for several years in Sault Ste. Marie. Pat met her husband, Alex, while at teachers’ college. They were married on August 16, 1956, and later moved to Emo with their family in 1976, where she resided until her passing. The most important thing in life to Pat was her family. She enjoyed hosting family and friends for various gatherings. Pat was a woman with many artistic, creative and culinary talents. Many of Pat’s recipes have been passed down and continue to be family favourites.

Pat had a strong faith and was an active member in her church community over the years. She was an avid gardener and could often be found there among her many beautiful flowers, chatting with her neighbours. Pat also expressed her artistic creativity through rug hooking, quilting, knitting, crocheting, sewing, painting, often while sipping a hot tea. All of her family cherish their many handmade items.

Pat enjoyed traveling to visit friends and family and especially looked forward to her annual trips to Arizona for the winter.

Pat was active in the Emo community, serving as a member of the Emo Horticultural Society, Emo Lions Club, Emo Curling Club, and her Rug Hooking group.

She leaves to mourn her three children Kim (Art), Kent (Joanne), and Lisa (Kendall); granddaughters Stacey (Darryl), Jacquelyn (Matt), Chelsey (Ben), Riley (Jeff), Taylor (Tim) and Kennedy (Marc); and great-grandchildren Cassidy, Lauren, Alex, Marshall, Ben and Grace; sister Miriam; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, her parents, and her brothers Bailey and Lincoln.

A private family service will take place at a later date.

In memoriam donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.