PATRICIA ANNE OGDEN

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt, Patricia Anne’s Ogden (nee Ray), 87, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.
Pat was born in Thessalon, Ontario, on March 14, 1936, to James and Winnifred Ray (nee Bailey). She graduated from teachers’ college in North Bay, Ontario, and taught school for several years in Sault Ste. Marie. Pat met her husband, Alex, while at teachers’ college. They were married on August 16, 1956, and later moved to Emo with their family in 1976, where she resided until her passing.
The most important thing in life to Pat was her family. She enjoyed hosting family and friends for various gatherings. Pat was a woman with many artistic, creative and culinary talents. Many of Pat’s recipes have been passed down and continue to be family favourites.
Pat had a strong faith and was an active member in her church community over the years. She was an avid gardener and could often be found there among her many beautiful flowers, chatting with her neighbours. Pat also expressed her artistic creativity through rug hooking, quilting, knitting, crocheting, sewing, painting, often while sipping a hot tea. All of her family cherish their many handmade items.
Pat enjoyed traveling to visit friends and family and especially looked forward to her annual trips to Arizona for the winter.
Pat was active in the Emo community, serving as a member of the Emo Horticultural Society, Emo Lions Club, Emo Curling Club, and her Rug Hooking group.
She leaves to mourn her three children Kim (Art), Kent (Joanne), and Lisa (Kendall); granddaughters Stacey (Darryl), Jacquelyn (Matt), Chelsey (Ben), Riley (Jeff), Taylor (Tim) and Kennedy (Marc); and great-grandchildren Cassidy, Lauren, Alex, Marshall, Ben and Grace; sister Miriam; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, her parents, and her brothers Bailey and Lincoln.
A private family service will take place at a later date.
In memoriam donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.
When I come to the end of the road– Christina Rossetti
And the sun has set for me
I want no rites in a gloom filled room
Why cry for a soul set free?
Miss me a little, but not for long
And not with your head bowed low
Remember the love that we once shared
Miss me, but let me go
For this is a journey we all must take
And each must go alone
It’s all part of the master plan
A step on the road to home
When you are lonely and sick at heart
Go to the friends we know
Laugh at all the things we used to do
Miss me, but let me go