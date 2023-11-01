PATRICIA AGNES MARY BERG

We are sad to announce the peaceful passing of our mother Pat Berg (Giles) on October 22, 2023, at the Rainy Long Term Care Home. Patricia was born in Devlin, Ontario, on September 20, 1926, to Stanley and Mary Giles ,along with her twin brother Doug. As a young woman she began working in area tourist camps as a cabin girl and a cook’s helper. As a result of this she became an accomplished cook, although she would tell you differently. She was united in marriage to Ken Berg and had five boys, Kenneth (Joe), James (Chipper), Robert, Frank and Arnold Rodney (Arnie).

Patricia moved with her boys to Rainy River, Ontario, in 1962, to raise her boys as a single parent. She worked long hours at the Legion and the Rainy River Hotel. She also cleaned houses and reupholstered furniture to keep her family clothed and fed. She was a very giving person and would help anyone in need.

Pat was a member of the Rebecca Lodge and the Rainy River Legion. In her later years she volunteered at the Rainy River Senior Centre and she visited Long Term Care residents at the Rainy River Hospital.

When Pat’s children were grown she moved to British Columbia for a time, working at various jobs and experiencing travel before she purchased a home and retired in Rainy River.

Pat was a fiercely independent and proud person and was widely respected for her hard work and integrity.

Pat was predeceased by her parents Stanley and Mary Giles; and her siblings Bill, Archie, Enid and Doug. She was also predeceased by sons Joe and James (Chipper); and her grandson ,Jordan Berg. Pat is survived by her sons Robert (Charlotte), Frank, and Arnie (Marge); ten grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

There will be a come and go Celebration of Life at the Rainy River Legion on Saturday, November 25, 2023, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. All of Pat’s friends and acquaintances are invited to join us to celebrate her life.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.