PATRICA (PAT) KATHLEEN ASH

February 27, 1928 – September 6, 2023

It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved mother and

grandmother Patricia Kathleen Ash (Pat). Pat was born in Fort Frances on February 27, 1928, to Eleanor and Gilbert Watson. She lived all of her life in Fort Frances where she raised her four children with her husband Morris Ash. The most important thing in life to Pat was her family. She deeply loved her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She cherished the relationship that she had with her daughter-in-law and son-in-law as well as her extended family. Pat always had kind and encouraging words for her family to instill confidence and to tell them how much she believed in them. She was a very tolerant, positive person and a wonderful role model. Pat loved to host all the family gatherings over the years until she was no longer able. Nobody could make a Christmas meal like Gramma Pat. She would often reach out to those who had nowhere to go and invite them to her table.

Pat was a sociable lady who loved to have fun, meet new people, and travel. She went on many car trips with Morris after retirement, often stopping at a Casino or two. She could easily make friends. People were drawn to her kind, generous and easy going nature. She was an inspiration to many, rarely if ever complaining and always thinking of others. Pat was a prolific reader and a liberal thinker. She always kept informed of the current news right up until her passing. She could have an informed conversation on pretty much any subject.

Pat was a valued and accomplished seamstress in the community for many years; a skill handed down from her mother. As a young woman, she operated her own sewing shop then later worked at Frank’s Tailor shop and Stan’s Upholstery for 30 years. She could turn any piece of fabric into something special.

Much of Pat’s life was dedicated to caring for her son, Gordon, after his car accident. She was his greatest advocate and stood by his side without fail for many years. She was instrumental in establishing the Handicapped Van in Fort Frances. That year she was awarded the Citizen of the Year.

Pat was a member of the Presbyterian Church until its closing. As a young woman, she spent many hours volunteering for her church. Pat then became a devoted member of the Church of the Holy Spirit. She cherished the enduring friendships that she made with her faith family. In her last years she especially enjoyed her ladies coffee group where she found great support, laughter and companionship.

Pat leaves to mourn her daughter Mary Ellen Chapman (Brent); her son Raymond Ash (Cathy); her grandchildren Adrian Chapman (Shannon), Nathan Chapman (Kris), Daniel and Laney Chapman, Jessica and Billy Ash, Leah Ash (Nathan); her great-grandchildren Aric, Ben and Avah Chapman, Isabelle, Amelia and Sophia Tanquay, Carthan Chapman-Gillies, Wesley and Aniston Bruyere, Ariel Plante, Sirus and Toby DeGagne; and her great-great-grandchildren Novalee and Nolan Chapman. Pat is also survived by her sisters-and brothers-in-law Ellen Watson, Loneta and Allen Robertson, Dennis and Annette Ash; her many nieces and nephews, and her good friends from coffee group and church.

Pat was predeceased by her beloved husband Morris and son’s Gordon and Robert Ash. She was the last of her immediate family after being predeceased by her parents Gilbert and Eleanor Watson, her siblings Hazel Rose. Milldred Moran, Gilbert ,Clarence, Keith, Leslie, Melvin and Gordon Watson, her sisters and brothers-in-law Art Moran, Evelyn, Mary, Muriel, Florence and Bonnie Watson, Freda and Stan Zurich, Elma and Allan Carter, Russel and Joan Ash, Lyda and Bill Tyckon, Illa and Jack Tiefenbacher, Annie-Ellen and Norris Langtry and Gertie Anderson.

Pat often said she had a long and good life so what more could she ask for? She was a spiritual person looking forward to once again being reunited with her husband, her sons, her relatives and good friends.

If friends so desire, donations can be made to Riverside Healthcare Facilities for Patient Care in memory of Patricia Ash. This is a charity that was close to her heart for the extraordinary care given to her son, Gordon.

A celebration of life for Patricia will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 29 on Sunday,

September 24, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. A luncheon will follow.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.

“Wherever a beautiful soul has been there is a trail of beautiful memories”